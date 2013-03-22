STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs cuts Brazil's Cetip target, sees resilience

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo and his team cut the price target on shares in clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados to 29.90 reais from 32.2 reais, to reflect a reduction in earnings estimates for the coming two years. Macedo maintained a "buy" recommendation.
The analysts said that early volumes for registration and custody of securities fail to suggest market share losses at Cetip, despite an expected increase in activity in that segment by financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA. "Even though volumes have been weaker, there is limited evidence of market share loss as of yet," he wrote in a note.
At 11 times estimates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the company's price-to-earnings ratio is trading at a discount to peers in the region, "which could tighten if reported volumes show resiliency," Macedo and his team said.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.