STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF to settle old environmental lawsuit in New Jersey

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Argentina's state-controlled energy company, YPF , said its board of directors approved a $65 million cash payout to settle an old environmental dispute in the U.S. state of New Jersey. A lawsuit was brought against a U.S. chemical company that YPF later purchased for allegedly polluting the Passaic River and Newark Bay during several decades, starting in the 1940s. The New Jersey court will have to approve the settlement terms, YPF said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. The case is New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, et al v. Occidental Chemical Corporation, et al. Reuters Messaging: hilary.burke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.