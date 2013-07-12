STXNEWS LATAM-BofA cuts Brazil's Bovespa index target on challenging outlook

Strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Felipe Hirai trimmed the year-end target for Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to 50,000 from a prior 65,000, citing a challenging outlook marked by slowing growth, high inflation and mounting political uncertainty. Still, although Hirai and his team "acknowledge risks are still to the downside in the short term," they maintained an "overweight" recommendation on Brazilian equities, mostly on "selected stocks, positioning, relative valuation and the potential side effects of the weaker growth."

Part of that stance is, according to a note on Friday, because of a prevailing view among BofA strategists that "suggests that oversold risk assets are increasingly vulnerable to a trading rally." Furthermore, Hirai said the recommendation is not "on the indexes" but because of the ample buy opportunities that could be found in the market on a "bottom-up" basis.

Hirai also cut the year-end target for Mexico's Bolsa index to 43,000.