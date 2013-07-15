版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-BofA ups target on BRF Brasil Foods stock on exports

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Fernando Ferreira raised the price target for shares of BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, to 54 reais from 52 reais to account for a recent decline in Brazil's currency, which should help boost proceeds from exports. The analysts kept their recommendation on the stock at "neutral."

According to a client note, management at Brasil Foods "has a more cautious view about the domestic market, but is seeing a significant improvement in exports," Ferreira wrote. As a result, the analysts raised their profit estimates for Brasil Foods.

Under the new estimates, earnings per share should reach 1.92 reais in 2013 and 3.02 reais in 2014. Ferreira and his team also expect strong earnings growth to be mostly supported by operating margin expansion, or an increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as a proportion of revenue, from 13.3 percent this year to 14.7 percent in 2014.
