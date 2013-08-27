REFILE-STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BB Seguridade buys 20.5 pct stake in IRB

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
Aug 27 BB Seguridade, Banco do Brasil's pension, retirement and annuity subsidiary, has acquired a 20.5 percent stake in the formerly state-owned IRB Brasil Resseguros, Latin America's largest reinsurance firm, the company said on Tuesday.
BB Seguridade paid the federal government 547.4 million reais for 212,421 shares in IRB, the company said in a securities filing. The acquisition has the approval of Brazil's Council for Economic Defense (CADE), it said.
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare