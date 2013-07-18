STXNEWS LATAM-BofA reasseses coverage of Latin miners, says Vale is top pick

Analysts at bank of America Merrill Lynch updated their coverage
of Latin America's largest listed mining companies with "a
cautiously optimistic" view. Share prices of these companies
have factored in deteriorating mining market fundamentals as
well as weaker growth and lower visibility in China, a note by
analyst Thiago Lofiego said on Thursday. Latin American mining
shares sank 40 percent this year, underperforming prices of
their respective markets - iron ore, copper and gold are down 10
percent, 12 percent and 24 percent in the period, respectively.
According to Lofiego, there are "elements of 'self-help'
within the companies we cover, such as cost-cutting processes,
growth initiatives and better capital allocation." Valuations,
especifically for Brazil's Vale SA , are
"compelling" - Vale is Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top pick
among Latin American mineing companies.
The analysts rate Vale, investment holding company Bradespar
, Peru's Southern Copper Co and Mexico's
Grupo Mexico SA a "buy." Cia de Minas Buenaventura
SA, a Peruvian miner, is rated "neutral" while MMX
Mineração e Metálicos SA, the mining company
controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, is
rated "underperform."