版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 22:53 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Gerdau has no interest to bid for MMX's Sudeste port, CEO says

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is not interested in bidding for mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA's Porto do Sudeste port compound, Chief Executive Officer André Gerdau-Johannpeter said on Thursday. MMX is reportedly putting up for sale a series of projects or finding partners to reduce debt and speed up execution.

"We are not considering anything," Gerdau-Johannpeter said at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, when asked about a potential Gerdau bid for the Sudeste port.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐