STXNEWS LATAM-Gerdau has no interest to bid for MMX's Sudeste port, CEO says

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is not interested in bidding for mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA's Porto do Sudeste port compound, Chief Executive Officer André Gerdau-Johannpeter said on Thursday. MMX is reportedly putting up for sale a series of projects or finding partners to reduce debt and speed up execution.
"We are not considering anything," Gerdau-Johannpeter said at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, when asked about a potential Gerdau bid for the Sudeste port.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.