版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 19日 星期六 06:53 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BB Seguridade approves plan to issue ADRs

BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance holding company controlled by Brazil's largest bank, approved on Friday a plan to list its stock in New York in the form of American Depositary receipts, level I. In a statement, BB Seguridade said it hired Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as the depositary bank for the ADRs.

BB Seguridade is controlled by state-run Banco do Brasil SA
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐