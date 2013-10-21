STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Lupatech mulls debt-for-equity swap

Lupatech SA, a debt-laden Brazilian offshore oil
industry products and services provider, is considering options,
including a potential debt-for-equity swap with creditors, to
reorganise its business.
In a securities filing published early on Monday, the Caxias
do Sul-based company said options were "under study to review
the company's capital structure".
Lupatech is one of several oil and gas companies, including
OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and HRT Participações em
Petróleo SA that have seen their share prices drop in
the last year as expectations have been disappointed since the
2007 announcement of giant offshore discoveries near Rio de
Janeiro.
On Oct. 10 the company failed to make a $6.79 million
payment on $275 million of outstanding perpetual bonds, the
latest in a series of missed payments. Lupatech also missed
payments in April and July and the company has missed payments
on local debt in reais.