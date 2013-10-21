STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Anima adds more info in IPO prospectus

Brazilian education company GAEC Educação SA, which wants to
raise up to 626.3 million reais ($289 million) in an initial
public offering slated for Thursday, included new information in
the transaction's prospectus. GAEC, which operates under the
Anima Educação brand, added a deadline date for potential
investors to call off their bids, according to a securities
filing on Monday.
The move came in the wake of a Friday decision by Brazil's
securities industry watchdog CVM to suspend the IPO of Grupo Ser
Educacional SA, saying the education company failed to include
relevant tax information in its prospectus. The regulator said
the suspension could last for up to 30 days and that the
prospectus lacked precise information on tax benefits stemming
from a government program offering exemptions to universities
involved in a tuition fee subsidy program.
Itaú BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC Holdings
Plc were hired to manage the Anima IPO. Itaú BBA is a
unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest
bank by market value. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a unit of
Bank of America Corp.