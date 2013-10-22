STXNEWS LATAM-Itaú sees merchant acquiring unit regaining lost market share

BRIEF-Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 mln
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest lender by market value, expects to recoup part of the market share lost in the merchant acquiring industry in recent months, now that it finalized the integration of a series de acquisitions in the sector in the lender's banking services platform. Itaú, which last year bought out the stake it did not own of Redecard SA and this year bought card payment processor Credicard from Citigroup Inc, has seen market share in merchant acquiring, or card payment processing, fall to 37 percent from 45 percent three years ago, Milton Maluhy, the executive inc charge of the unit, said in São Paulo.
"We have all what we need to have a bigger market share than we do now," Maluhy said. The unit is introducing a strategy for mobile payment services similar to "square" in the United States and reiterated significant investments being made for the creation of a new data center and new capabilities for wireless terminals, which now represent 50 percent of total terminals, compared with 25 percent a few years ago.
Analysts have said that, even as competition in Brazil's $400 billion-a-year merchant acquiring is poised to heat up, increased competition is likely to come in the form of better, broader services than lower pricing.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)