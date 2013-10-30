STXNWS LATAM-Brazil bourse removes OGX from indices, shares to continue trading

BRIEF-SANCHEZ PRODUCTION PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GENERAL PARTNER OF SPP HAS ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazil's BM&F Bovespa, operator of the São Paulo stock exchange, said late on Wednesday that it would remove oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA from its various stock indices but that the shares, after a brief suspension on Thursday, would continue to trade.
The move follows a Wednesday filing by OGX, which is controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, to seek protection from creditors in a Rio de Janeiro court in Latin America's largest-ever corporate bankruptcy case.
The stock exchange operator said in a statement OGX shares would be suspended until 11 a.m. local time on Thursday, but resume trading normally afterward. OGX will be removed from the benchmark Ibovespa and the other local indices it belongs to as of Friday, the statement said.
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GENERAL PARTNER OF SPP HAS ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adding retail liquid eggs to its commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace