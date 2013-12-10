版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 21:59 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Arteris to forego bids for upcoming road auctions

Arteris SA, a toll road operator in Brazil, plans not to place bids for the upcoming two road auctions before the end of the year, Investor Relations Director Alessandro Levy said at an event in São Paulo. Arteris has foregone bidding for a recent round of toll road auctions, partly to stick to a policy of budget and capital spending discipline.

Yet, the company is expected to invest in 2014 more than the 1.3 billion reais ($563 million) it pledged for capital spending this year, Levy said. Car traffic on its toll roads is likely to expand at a faster pace than growth in Brazil's gross domestic product, the executive added.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐