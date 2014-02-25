STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Azul seeks to become publicly listed company

Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's third-largest airline, on Tuesday asked securities industry watchdog CVM for permission to register as a publicly listed company, a step that often precedes issuance of new debt or shares.

Last year Azul had scrapped plans for a similar registry in the face of turmoil in financial markets and questioning from the regulator about its proposed capital structure.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication about capital markets, reported in January that Azul had revived plans for an initial public offering worth around $1 billion.