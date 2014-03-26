STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol airline expects 2014 operating profit margin between 3-6 pct

Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas expects to have an operating profit margin of between 3 and 6 percent this year, the airline said on Tuesday in a securities filing.
Gol estimates a reduction of between 1 and 3 percent in its domestic flights capacity in 2014, but an expansion of up to 8 percent in its international routes capacity.
Passenger revenue per available seat kilometer flown, or PRASK, will be at least 10 percent this year, Gol projected. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
* Tesla voluntarily recalls around 53k 2016 model S and model X vehicles- TechCrunch