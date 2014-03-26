STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil court delays hearing on savings case to April 23

Brazil's second-highest court on Wednesday delayed ruling on a
landmark case dating back two decades that could significantly
reduce the capital of the country's biggest banks and further
trip up a flagging economy. The Supreme Court of Justice, known
as STJ, pushed back to April 23 a hearing on the scope and time
frame of lawsuits claiming that banks failed to pay fair
interest on deposits between 1987 and 1992, when hyperinflation
led the government to peg remuneration on deposits to a number
of consumer price indexes. The court had been scheduled to
discuss on Wednesday for which time period the additional
interest should be calculated, an issue crucial to estimating
potential losses.
Brazilian bank stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, the nation's largest lender by
market value, jumping 2 percent. State-run Banco do Brasil SA
, which analysts said would be the most affected in
the event of a ruling favoring depositors, surged 1.8 percent.
Banks could pay up to 341 billion reais ($148 billion) in
compensation if Brazil's highest court, the Supreme Federal
Court (STF), ultimately rules against them, banking industry
group Febraban said at the start of the year. Discussions at the
STJ precede hearings at the STF, which in November delayed a
ruling on the constitutionality of the case. The STF is tasked
with assessing the constitutional issues and determining whether
banks will have to pay compensation.
($1 = 2.31 Brazilian reais)