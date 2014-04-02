FINNEWS LATAM-Colombia's Sura unit hires BofA, Morgan for potential bond deal

Sura Asset Management SA, one of Latin America's largest asset
managers, hired on Wednesday the investment-banking units of
Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley & Co to
arrange a series of meetings with U.S., Latin American and
European investors that could lead to a bond offering. According
to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Sura Asset
Management will start the meetings on April 4. A potential
global, dollar-denominated bond offering could follow, depending
on market conditions, said the source, who requested anonymity
because the transaction is in the works.
The company, a unit of Colombia's Grupo de Inversiones
Suramericana SA, has about $113 billion in assets under
management and almost 17 million clients in Chile, Colombia, El
Salvador, Perú, México and Uruguay.
Efforts to contact Sura Asset Management's press office in
Medellín, Colombia, for comment were unsuccessful.