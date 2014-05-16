版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan demand rises in April, Serasa says

Demand for consumer credit in Brazil rose 1.3 percent in April from the previous month, though higher interest rates and declining consumer confidence continue to weigh on new borrowing, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday.

Demand for consumer credit fell 11 percent in April from a year earlier, Serasa added, partly due to fewer working days in the month.
