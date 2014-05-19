版本:
中国
2014年 5月 20日

STXNEWS LATAM-Lazard raises stake in Brazil's Cemig to 5.14 pct

The asset management arm of Lazard Ltd increased to 5.14 percent its share-holding stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais or Cemig, Brazil's second-largest power generator, according to a securities filling on Monday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
