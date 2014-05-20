版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Demand for corporate loans in Brazil up in April, Serasa says

Companies increased their requests for bank loans in Brazil by 4.8 percent in April from the previous month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. Compared with the same month a year earlier, corporate demand for loans fell 0.8 percent, Serasa said.
