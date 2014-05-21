STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil grants life insurance permit to BTG Pactual

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
Susep, as Brazil's insurance industry regulator, on Wednesday approved a plan by investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA to open a life insurance and pension unit.
According to the government's official gazette, the unit, to be named BTG Pactual Vida e Previdência SA, will have capital of 30 million reais ($13.6 million) and be authorized to sell and structure life insurance and retirement products.
BTG Pactual had approved the creation of the unit in January.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business