STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Febraban sees value of compensation in savings case at $3.5 bln

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
The value of compensation that Brazilian banks have to pay to depositors on their savings in a landmark case is around 8 billion reais ($3.5 billion), Murilo Portugal, the president of the group representing the banking industry, known as Febraban, said on Wednesday. Millions of depositors claim they were incorrectly remunerated when the Brazilian government changed the indexes to which savings rates were pegged between 1989 and 1991. Savers brought thousands of lawsuits against banks years later. The government argues that a ruling against banks could have devastating consequences on the economy.
Portugal spoke at an event in São Paulo.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries