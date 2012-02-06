STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras to receive FPSO modules bids-report

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazil state-controlled oil company Petrobras will receive bids from supplying and equipment manufacturing firms to assemble as many as 80 modules for eight floating production storage and offloading vessels under construction, Valor Economico said, citing a company source with direct knowledge of the situation. Bidders for the FPSO assembly project, which Valor said could be worth as much as $7 billion, will be revealed on Tuesday.
Petrobras media representatives did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking confirmation.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.