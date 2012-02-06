版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras to receive FPSO modules bids-report

Brazil state-controlled oil company Petrobras will receive bids from supplying and equipment manufacturing firms to assemble as many as 80 modules for eight floating production storage and offloading vessels under construction, Valor Economico said, citing a company source with direct knowledge of the situation. Bidders for the FPSO assembly project, which Valor said could be worth as much as $7 billion, will be revealed on Tuesday.

Petrobras media representatives did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking confirmation.

