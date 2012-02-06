版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 23:40 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Lazard ups Brazil's Redecard stake to 9.8 pct

Lazard Asset Management, a New York-based money manager for investment-banking firm Lazard Group, raised its stake on Brazilian card payment processor Redecard to 9.83 percent, according to a regulatory filing in Brazil on Monday.

Redecard said in the filing that Lazard's investment does not aim at changing the capital structure of the Barueri, Brazil-based company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐