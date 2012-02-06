STXNEWS LATAM-Lazard ups Brazil's Redecard stake to 9.8 pct

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Lazard Asset Management, a New York-based money manager for investment-banking firm Lazard Group, raised its stake on Brazilian card payment processor Redecard to 9.83 percent, according to a regulatory filing in Brazil on Monday.
Redecard said in the filing that Lazard's investment does not aim at changing the capital structure of the Barueri, Brazil-based company.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.