版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 21:15 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks fall on China industrial growth

Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday on concern that industrial output in China will grow more slowly this year.

Among stocks falling on the Sao Paulo stock exchange are preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.61 percent to 64,828.91 shortly after opening.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐