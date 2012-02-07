STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks fall on China industrial growth

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday on concern that industrial output in China will grow more slowly this year.
Among stocks falling on the Sao Paulo stock exchange are preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.61 percent to 64,828.91 shortly after opening.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million