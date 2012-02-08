版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日

STXNEWS LATAM-YPF shares jump after new resources estimate

Shares of Argentine energy company YPF, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, jumped 6.6 percent on Wednesday after the company said it had hiked its total estimate for resources at its Vaca Muerta field to 22.807 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

