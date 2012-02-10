版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 22:57 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's stocks slip as Greek saga drags on

Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.70 percent to 37,971 points as the most recent hitch in Greek negotiations for a financial bailout package renewed worries about a messy default. The index is on track to slip slightly this week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐