STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's tax agency sanctions Monsanto

Argentina's AFIP tax agency has suspended Monsanto from a registry of grains traders, a step that will temporarily cost the company tax benefits but should not affect its operations, Monsanto said in a statement.

AFIP, which published the measure in the government's Official Gazette, did not say why the U.S. biotech giant had been suspended from the registry. Monsanto is registered due to its grains elevator activities.

Tax inspectors in Argentina, one of the world's biggest suppliers of soybeans, corn and wheat, have been probing dozens of agricultural exporters for suspected evasion and several have been suspended from the registry pending.