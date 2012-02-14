STXNEWS LATAM-Cetip volumes hold in January; GRV up

Operating figures for registration and custody of fixed-income
securities and derivatives contracts at Cetip,
Brazil's largest clearinghouse, improved slightly in January on
a year-on-year basis, compared with December. The São
Paulo-based company also reported a smaller decline in sales of
liens for new and second-hand vehicles last month, which could
be the prelude of a gradual recovery throughout the year.
On a month-on-month basis, sales of registration, custody
and liens services sank, yet at a slightly slower pace than
December. Cetip shares fell 0.9 percent to 29.14 reais, capping
the stock's gains to 8 percent this year.