公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 23:17 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico's IPC hits more than 1-yr high

Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.36 percent to 38,349, hitting a more than 1-year intraday high as hopes Greece could clinch a bailout package next week bolstered appetite for riskier assets. The index is on track to make slight gains for the week.

