STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF slides on gov't tensions

Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company YPF,
controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, were down
nearly 7 percent at 147.9 pesos per share in light, midday trade
on concerns the government could take new steps against the
company, traders said.
The market was also adjusting to steep losses by YPF shares
in New York on Monday, when Argentine markets were
closed for a holiday. Monday's losses were also linked to
tensions between the company and the government, which is
pressuring YPF to boost production.
Argentina's MerVal share index was down about 3
percent and shares in Repsol were down 0.7 percent in Madrid.