版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 06:57 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman ups Cielo target, cuts Redecard

Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo increased the price target for shares of Brazil's largest card payment processor Cielo by 9.1 percent to 62.60 reais, citing resilient earnings and the impact of the potential delisting of its closest rival Redecard.

The recommendation on the stock remains "neutral."

In turn, Macedo and his team trimmed the price target for Redecard by 4.7 percent to 40.90 reais, on concern that an offer by controlling shareholder Itaú Unibanco to buy out minority shareholders will limit the stock's room for upside. Goldman Sachs also cut its recommendation on Redecard to "neutral" from "buy."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐