STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman ups Cielo target, cuts Redecard

Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo increased the
price target for shares of Brazil's largest card payment
processor Cielo by 9.1 percent to 62.60 reais, citing
resilient earnings and the impact of the potential delisting of
its closest rival Redecard.
The recommendation on the stock remains "neutral."
In turn, Macedo and his team trimmed the price target for
Redecard by 4.7 percent to 40.90 reais, on concern that an offer
by controlling shareholder Itaú Unibanco to buy out
minority shareholders will limit the stock's room for upside.
Goldman Sachs also cut its recommendation on Redecard to
"neutral" from "buy."