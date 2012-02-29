版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 23:37 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Gafisa rejects offer from private equity firms

Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa rejected on Wednesday a preliminary proposal by private equity firms GP Investimentos and Equity International to purchase part of the company.

In a note filed with Brazil's securities regulator, the company said the proposal "significantly undervalued the assets and businesses involved," and that it "will evaluate any future offer presented by the investors or by any third party."

Shares of Gafisa fell 5.45 percent from yesterday's close.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐