STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico IPC gains on US jobs data

Mexico's IPC stock index gained 0.32 percent to 37,937.71 points after a report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February. The index is on track to log about 1 percent in losses this week.

