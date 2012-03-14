版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 22:16 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico's IPC trades flat after Fed

Mexico's IPC stock index traded flat early Wednesday, tracking U.S. stock indexes, as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test on banks and its forecast of "moderate" growth in the U.S. economy. The IPC gained 0.16 percent to 38,076 points.

