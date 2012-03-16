版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 21:58 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC rises on U.S. data

Mexico's IPC stock index edged higher after U.S. data showed inflation remained in check in February and Mexico's top trading partner's industrial production was unchanged. The index advanced 0.12 percent to 38,178 points, remaining on track to end the week with gains of 1.13 percent.

