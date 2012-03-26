版本:
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC index gains after Fed comments

Mexico's IPC stock index gains 0.42 percent to 38,495 points after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested supportive, monetary policies could continue. The IPC gained about 0.2 percent last week and is trading at 14-month highs.

