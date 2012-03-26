STXNEWS LATAM-Vale submits $3 bln dividend to board approval

BRIEF-Leadfx Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, will submit the payment of $3 billion in dividends to shareholders that had been announced in January, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The board will decide on the plan on April 13, and payments, if approved, will be made on April 30.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion