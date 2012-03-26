版本:
中国
2012年 3月 27日

STXNEWS LATAM-Vale submits $3 bln dividend to board approval

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, will submit the payment of $3 billion in dividends to shareholders that had been announced in January, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The board will decide on the plan on April 13, and payments, if approved, will be made on April 30.

