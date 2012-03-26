版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 05:29 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Santander Brasil approves $165 mln pay package

The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil's largest foreign bank, approved a 300 million reais ($165 million) pay package for senior management for this year, according to a regulatory filing. The proposal requires approval by shareholders at an assembly.

