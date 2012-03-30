版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 21:44 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares gain, set to end quarter higher

Mexico's IPC stock index advances 0.53 pct to 39,333 points with U.S. data showing consumer spending its highest in seven months in February even as personal income rose modestly. The index is on track to end the quarter up around 5.7 percent as it continues to reach new highs.

