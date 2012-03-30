STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares gain, set to end quarter higher

UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PE firm PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
Mexico's IPC stock index advances 0.53 pct to 39,333 points with U.S. data showing consumer spending its highest in seven months in February even as personal income rose modestly. The index is on track to end the quarter up around 5.7 percent as it continues to reach new highs.
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
* Says receives green light for strategic alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)