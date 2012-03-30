版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 04:20 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's IPC up 6.5 pct in Q1

Mexico's IPC stock index advanced 6.5 percent during the first quarter. The index ended the quarter at 39,521.24 points. Among the gainers, cement maker Cemex jumped 38 percent and bottler Femsa added about 8.4 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐