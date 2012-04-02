STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loans poised to rise-Serasa

A leading indicator that predicts loan origination for Brazilian
companies rose in February, in a signal that corporate demand
for credit is poised to reverse a year-long downward trend,
credit research Serasa Experian said on Monday. Serasa
Experian's Corporate Credit Outlook index rose 0.2 percent in
February - the index predicts loan origination dynamics for the
next six months.
The Consumer Lending Outlook index fell 0.3 percent in
February, the fifth consecutive decline, Serasa said. The index
stood above 100, indicating that a steeper decline in consumer
credit is unlikely. Yet, "the still-high loan delinquency rates
have hampered a healthier credit expansion in spite of the
monetary and fiscal policy stimuli adopted in recent months,"
the company said.