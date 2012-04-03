STXNEWS LATAM-Chile's Cencosud, Brazil retailer deny takeover talk

Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud and Brazilian
supermarket chain DMA Distribuidora denied a report by a
Brazilian newspaper on Tuesday that they were discussing a
takeover by the Chilean retailer.
Valor Econômico reported that Cencosud had agreed to buy DMA
Distribuidora for 1.3 billion reais ($714 million), including
debt. Cencosud and DMA representatives said the report was not
correct and declined further comment.
The Chilean retailer has grown quickly into Brazil's
fourth-largest supermarket chain with a string of acquisitions
in the past two years. Last month Cencosud shareholders approved
a capital increase that could raise up to $1.8 billion to
finance its aggressive growth strategy.