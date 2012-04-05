STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras says met Argentine license terms

The Argentine unit of Brazilian energy company Petrobras said on
Wednesday it had met its investment commitments and was open to
talks after a Patagonian province revoked one of its operating
licenses.
Argentina's Neuquen province revoked concessions on three
energy fields on Tuesday, citing insufficient investment,
affecting Petrobras, Techint Group's Tecpetrol and Argenta
Argentina, state news agency Telam reported.
Petrobras said it had been informed of
the Neuquen government's decision to "unilaterally" decree the
withdrawal of the company's Veta Escondida concession.
"Petrobras stresses that it has met all the requirements of
the concession and that the agreement to explore and exploit
remains in force under the terms of the concession," a statement
said.
Argentina's biggest energy firm YPF, controlled
by Spain's Repsol, is bearing the brunt of government
pressure for energy companies to boost production. Six provinces
have already stripped YPF of concessions on the grounds of slack
investment, but most have been in marginal areas.