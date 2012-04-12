版本:
中国
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares flat on U.S. jobless data

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat at 39,176.89 points after a report showed an unexpected rise in initial U.S. jobless claims last week to its highest level since January. An easing of Italian and Spanish bond yields helped support riskier assets.

