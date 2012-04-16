版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 21:37 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico stocks gain on U.S. retail data

Mexico's IPC stock index rises 0.95 percent to 39,365 in early trading after data showed U.S. retail sales increased solidly in March. Officials revised Friday's close after a brokerage error caused an abrupt drop. The index closed down 0.56 percent at 39,136.99 in the last session.

