2012年 4月 17日 星期二

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up after Spain yields fall

Mexico's IPC stock index gains 0.66 percent to 39,310 points after Spain's 10-year bond yields fell below the dangerous 6 percent level, easing worries over the European debt crisis and improving risk appetite.

