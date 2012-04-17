STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up after Spain yields fall

South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
Mexico's IPC stock index gains 0.66 percent to 39,310 points after Spain's 10-year bond yields fell below the dangerous 6 percent level, easing worries over the European debt crisis and improving risk appetite.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.