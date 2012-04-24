版本:
中国
2012年 4月 24日

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexico's stock flat in early trade

Mexico's IPC stock index trades near flat at 38,990 points rebounding from a sharp fall in the last session. A strong government debt auction in the Netherlands helped support shares but jitters over the euro zone remain.

