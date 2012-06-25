版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's economy slowing further, Serasa says

An index mimicking the behavior of Brazil's gross domestic product posted no growth in April from the prior month, in the latest evidence that Latin America's largest economy has stagnated, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. The so-called Serasa Experian's Economic Activity Index rose 0.6 percent in April from the same month of 2011.

In the first four months, activity rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier, but on a 12-month trailing basis, growth slowed to 1.7 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March. "The worsening of the global crisis is weighing on the nation's industry, and of course, investments plans are suffering," Serasa said.

