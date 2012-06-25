STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's economy slowing further, Serasa says

An index mimicking the behavior of Brazil's gross domestic
product posted no growth in April from the prior month, in the
latest evidence that Latin America's largest economy has
stagnated, credit research company Serasa Experian said on
Monday. The so-called Serasa Experian's Economic Activity Index
rose 0.6 percent in April from the same month of 2011.
In the first four months, activity rose 0.6 percent from a
year earlier, but on a 12-month trailing basis, growth slowed to
1.7 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March. "The worsening
of the global crisis is weighing on the nation's industry, and
of course, investments plans are suffering," Serasa said.