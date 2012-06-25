FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cetip launches 1st phase of new platform

Cetip, Latin America's largest securities
clearinghouse, launched on Monday the first phase of its new
trading platform, in which bond and other fixed-income
over-the-counter deals will be registered. The so-called Cetip |
Voice device will partially replace trading-by-phone practices
and boost price contributions to help traders cut costs and
mitigate potential trading mistakes, Ricardo Vit, a general
manager for new businesses at Cetip, was quoted in a statement
as saying.
The launching of Cetip | Voice comes as the São Paulo-based
company prepares to fight potential competition from BM&FBovespa
, Brazil's sole financial exchange and which seeks to
offer a series of products in Brazil that are currently segments
in which Cetip operates.
The whole new platform is expected to be ready in the second
half of the year, the statement said.