FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cetip launches 1st phase of new platform

Cetip, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, launched on Monday the first phase of its new trading platform, in which bond and other fixed-income over-the-counter deals will be registered. The so-called Cetip | Voice device will partially replace trading-by-phone practices and boost price contributions to help traders cut costs and mitigate potential trading mistakes, Ricardo Vit, a general manager for new businesses at Cetip, was quoted in a statement as saying.

The launching of Cetip | Voice comes as the São Paulo-based company prepares to fight potential competition from BM&FBovespa , Brazil's sole financial exchange and which seeks to offer a series of products in Brazil that are currently segments in which Cetip operates.

The whole new platform is expected to be ready in the second half of the year, the statement said.